Ararat Mirzoyan to replace Pashinyan during Eurasian Union meeting in Minsk

YEREVAN. – Acting First Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan will replace Nikol Pashinyan during the meeting of the interstate council of the Eurasian Union, Mirzoyan wrote on Facebook.

The meeting will take place in Minsk on November 27. It is noteworthy that Pashinyan will not travel to Minsk amid the recent tensions between Yerevan and Minsk over CSTO Secretary General.

Earlier on Monday Pashinyan said he will be on an unpaid vacation from Monday to December 5.

After the CSTO leaders’ meeting in Astana on November 8, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with the ambassador of Azerbaijan—which is not a member in the CSTO, and told him about what was discussed during this closed meeting.

Subsequently, Armenia’s acting PM Nikol Pashinyan stated that Lukashenko should give explanations for this.

But in response, the Belarusian MFA stated that Pashinyan had probably put himself in the position of an international prosecutor.