News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 26
USD
484.69
EUR
551.29
RUB
7.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.69
EUR
551.29
RUB
7.29
Show news feed
Ararat Mirzoyan to replace Pashinyan during Eurasian Union meeting in Minsk
Ararat Mirzoyan to replace Pashinyan during Eurasian Union meeting in Minsk
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Acting First Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan will replace Nikol Pashinyan during the meeting of the interstate council of the Eurasian Union, Mirzoyan wrote on Facebook.

The meeting will take place in Minsk on November 27. It is noteworthy that Pashinyan will not travel to Minsk amid the recent tensions between Yerevan and Minsk over CSTO Secretary General.

Earlier on Monday Pashinyan said he will be on an unpaid vacation from Monday to December 5.

After the CSTO leaders’ meeting in Astana on November 8, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with the ambassador of Azerbaijan—which is not a member in the CSTO, and told him about what was discussed during this closed meeting.

Subsequently, Armenia’s acting PM Nikol Pashinyan stated that Lukashenko should give explanations for this.

But in response, the Belarusian MFA stated that Pashinyan had probably put himself in the position of an international prosecutor.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Russia's Federation Council approves creation of Iran-Eurasian Union free trade zone
The agreement was signed in Astana on May 17, 2018...
 Moldova President to attend EAEU leaders’ summit
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Armenia acting PM signs decision regarding Eurasian Intergovernmental Council
Guided by the law on the makeup and activities of the government…
 Belarus urges to remove barriers in EAEU as soon as possible
The member states must act in such a way that the common economic space…
 Armenia MFA confirms position on prospects for Azerbaijan joining CSTO, EAEU
Yerevan will take appropriate steps…
 Rudy Giuliani: Eurasian Union, US not ready to cooperate on cybersecurity
“I do not see any risks in sharing secrets on cyber security…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news