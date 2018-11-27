Black Sea Economic Cooperation session kicks off in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – Armenia is interested in the development of multilateral economic cooperation in the region.
National Assembly speaker Ara Babloyan on Tuesday stated the aforesaid in his opening remarks at the 52nd Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) General Assembly, which kicked off in capital city Yerevan.
“The strengthening of economic cooperation is the main priority,” Babloyan added, in particular. “Armenia confirms its commitment to the idea, and argues that, for the effectiveness of the organization, the economic nature needs to be maintained avoiding excessive politicization. Armenia is ready to make its contribution (…) from now on too.”