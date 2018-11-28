Armenia to assume EAEU chairmanship in 2019 (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – A delegation from Armenia, and led by Acting First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, on Tuesday participated in the regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk.
But first, the heads of the governments of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries—Armenia Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—met with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, the Government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. The interlocutors exchanged views on cooperation matters.
Subsequently, the heads of the governments of the EAEU member countries held a narrow panel talk, which was followed by an extended meeting. The discussants conferred on the agenda issues related to the EAEU. Also, documents were signed on several agenda matters.
In addition, the Acting First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia delivered an address. He reaffirmed that Armenia will continue to take consistent steps toward the deepening of integration processes within the framework of the EAEU.
Furthermore, Mirzoyan noted that Armenia will assumes the EAEU chairmanship in 2019, and expressed readiness to host a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Armenia, in the summer of the coming year.