Armenia’s Pashinyan: Soldier trapped under snow was found dead
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Soldier trapped under snow was found dead
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The contract military serviceman, who had been trapped under snow nearby Kakhakn village in Gegharkunik Province, was found dead.

The Acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday said the aforementioned during his talk with the residents of Vardenis town.

Subsequently, those in attendance observed a minute’s silence in memory of this soldier.

“I extend my condolences to all of his relatives, friends and close circles,” Pashinyan added.

The 911 emergency hotline on Tuesday received a report that a person—who was born in 1994—had been trapped under snow nearby Kakhakn village, and rescuers were needed.

A fire and recue squad was dispatched to the area.

The search and rescue operations, however, were halted due to the dark and adverse weather.

And on Wednesday morning, two special rescue squads had resumed these operations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
