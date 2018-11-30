Armenia ranks 88th in 2018 Prosperity Index

Armenia has been ranked 88th position among 149 nations in the global prosperity index, 2018 Legatum Prosperity Index shows.
In the overall Prosperity Index rankings, Armenia has climbed by eight positions as compared to last year.
Armenia has good scores on education and safety & security and poor scores on the social capital pillar. The biggest positive change, compared to last year, came in education increasing by 17 places, whereas they dropped 17 places on safety & security.
Neighboring Georgia is ranked 80th, Azerbaijan is in the 99the place, Iran is 108th and Turkey is 93th in the list. Russia is ranked 96th. Norway is named the prosperous country, while the last in the list is Afghanistan.