News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 30
USD
485.23
EUR
551.76
RUB
7.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.23
EUR
551.76
RUB
7.26
Show news feed
Ukraine bans entry of Russian men aged 16 to 60
Ukraine bans entry of Russian men aged 16 to 60
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Ukraine has banned entry to all male Russian nationals aged 16-60 for the entire period of martial law, head of the Ukraine’s border service said.

Petro Tsyhikal said there will be exceptions for humanitarian purposes, such as family visits on the occasion of a funeral ceremony, UNIAN reported.

Tsyhikal said that the border guard agency had been put on top combat readiness, while border squads deployed along the border with Russia and the de-facto border with the illegally annexed Crimea were strengthened.
 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Trump is going to find what happened between Russia and Ukraine in Azov Sea
Trump also called on European leaders to “get involved” ...
 Ukraine delegation tries discussing Azov Sea incident during Black Sea Economic Cooperation session in Yerevan
And the Russian delegation responded…
 Ukrainian lawmakers vote to impose martial law
Parliament voted overwhelmingly for the motion following five-hour debate...
 Poroshenko proposes 30-day period for martial law in Ukraine
The NSDC recommended that martial law be imposed for 60 days...
 Russian FM: US, Western countries raise tensions near Russian border
“The bleak state of Euro-Atlantic affairs is a direct consequence…
 Ukraine armed forces on high alert
Poroshenko spoke in favor of introducing martial law in Ukraine ...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news