Ukraine bans entry of Russian men aged 16 to 60

Ukraine has banned entry to all male Russian nationals aged 16-60 for the entire period of martial law, head of the Ukraine’s border service said.
Petro Tsyhikal said there will be exceptions for humanitarian purposes, such as family visits on the occasion of a funeral ceremony, UNIAN reported.
Tsyhikal said that the border guard agency had been put on top combat readiness, while border squads deployed along the border with Russia and the de-facto border with the illegally annexed Crimea were strengthened.