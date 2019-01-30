News
Grigory Karasin: Russia works in coordinated fashion with US, France to resolve Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Russia has quite good cooperation with the Americans and the French within the framework of the created organizations toward the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and State Secretary Grigory Karasin on Wednesday told the aforesaid to reporters in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Reflecting on the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair’s recent statement on the need to prepare the societies of Armenia and Azerbaijan for peace, Karasin noted that mutual trust needs to be built and pacific resolution of complicated issues needs to be sought.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
