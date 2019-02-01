Russian newspaper: Armenia signs contract to buy four SU-30 SM fighter jets

Moscow and Yerevan have signed a contract on the purchase of four SU-30 SM fighter jets which Armenia will get in 2020, Russia’s Kommersant newspaper writes.

According to the newspaper, Russian negotiators have made serious concessions – Armenia got a loan and even bought the jets at domestic Russian prices. This deal is called by a newspaper “a key contract” for the Armenian authorities, and PM Nikol Pashinyan in particular.

The contract also envisages training of Armenian pilots in the Russian educational facilities.

Moreover, back in 2012 Moscow and Yerevan signed a deal for Armenia to get at least 12 jets in the next few years, but it never came into effect because of financial difficulties that the Armenian side endured. The sides renewed attempts to discuss the matter from time to time, but have failed to reach a consensus so far.

The deal was touched upon after the change of power in Armenia, but the purchase of six SU-30 was discussed, the newspaper says quoting a source in Russia’s military aviation industry to the deal. The parties finally agreed on four jets.

“In fact, this is the first contract concluded with the Armenian Ministry of Defense during the premiership of Nikol Pashinyan, it was important for us to confirm the strength of our positions with our CSTO ally, ” the source told the daily.