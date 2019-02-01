News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 01
USD
487.07
EUR
558.67
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.07
EUR
558.67
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Russian newspaper: Armenia signs contract to buy four SU-30 SM fighter jets
Russian newspaper: Armenia signs contract to buy four SU-30 SM fighter jets
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Moscow and Yerevan have signed a contract on the purchase of four SU-30 SM fighter jets which Armenia will get in 2020, Russia’s Kommersant newspaper writes.

According to the newspaper, Russian negotiators have made serious concessions – Armenia got a loan and even bought the jets at domestic Russian prices. This deal is called by a newspaper “a key contract” for the Armenian authorities, and PM Nikol Pashinyan in particular.

The contract also envisages training of Armenian pilots in the Russian educational facilities.

Moreover, back in 2012 Moscow and Yerevan signed a deal for Armenia to get at least 12 jets in the next few years, but it never came into effect because of financial difficulties that the Armenian side endured. The sides renewed attempts to discuss the matter from time to time, but have failed to reach a consensus so far.

The deal was touched upon after the change of power in Armenia, but the purchase of six SU-30 was discussed, the newspaper says quoting a source in Russia’s military aviation industry to the deal. The parties finally agreed on four jets.

“In fact, this is the first contract concluded with the Armenian Ministry of Defense during the premiership of Nikol Pashinyan, it was important for us to confirm the strength of our positions with our CSTO ally, ” the source told the daily.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia deputy FM: Moscow-Yerevan relations need predictability
Bilateral relations are developing within the framework of integration unions, too…
 Newspaper: Nikolai Ryzhkov will hardly come to Armenia anymore
Albeit this Russian politician is the only living national hero of Armenia…
 Armenian Defense Minister receives Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District
Davit Tonoyan congratulated Alexey Avdeev on his appointment...
 Pashinyan talks to Medvedev
They discussed a number of cooperation issues...
 PM Pashinyan says he thanked Russia for balanced position during Armenia revolution
I don’t think that there had been specific intervention attempts from the Russian Federation…
 Armenian PM: I hope gas price will fall
“We will continue discussions during the year to agree on gas price...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos