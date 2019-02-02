News
Google, Amazon, Facebook leadership to participate in Yerevan-hosted IT congress
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Representatives of Google, Amazon, Facebook leadership as well as of other companies have confirmed their participation in Yerevan-hosted World Congress on Information Technology in October 2019, Armenia’s Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan said during the “Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization 2.0: Eurasian Ecosystem for Innovation” forum in Almaty.

Deputy PM invited all participants of the forum to participate in the event which will be held from October 6 to 9.

“I think this is an interesting platform for our regular meeting, discussions and exchange of views,” he added.

  
