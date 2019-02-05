News
Naghdalyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meetings are discussed in advance
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will attend the Munich Security Conference, and, according to our data, the Azerbaijani FM also will attend it.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, Anna Naghdalyan, noted the aforementioned during Tuesday’s press briefing.

But she neither confirmed nor denied the likelihood of another meeting between the FMs of the two countries, within the framework of the forthcoming Munich Security Conference.

She added that the meetings of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers were discussed in advance.

“If something like that happens, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia will definitely inform,” Naghdalyan assured.

This year’s Munich Security Conference will be convened from February 16 to 18.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
