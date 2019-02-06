Armenia to open embassy in Qatar

YEREVAN. – At Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, the Government of Armenia adopted the decision on establishing an Armenian embassy in Qatar, with its residence being in the Qatari capital city of Doha.
And Qatar has expressed readiness to respond, with the precept of reciprocity, and to open a Qatari embassy in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.
In addition, Qatar stands ready to allocate 400,000 Qatari riyals (approximately $110,000) annually, for three years, a space for the Armenian embassy as well as an accommodation and two vehicles for the Armenian ambassador.
The cost of maintaining Armenia’s embassy in Qatar totals $192,584, of which $110,000 will be covered by Qatar for the next three years, whereas $82,584 will be funded from the budget of Armenia.
The aforesaid decision aims to enhance Armenia-Qatar friendly relations as well as trade and economic ties between the two countries.