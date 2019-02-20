Armenian church blown up in Aleppo to reopen in spring

After the reconstruction, the first Divine Liturgy at the Armenian Cathedral of the Holy Forty Martyrs in Aleppo, Syria will be celebrated in late March or early April, RIA Novosti reported.

The ISIS militants had blown the Church up in 2015.

“Nearly 70 percent of the building was destroyed,” engineer Garbis Tamassian said, in particular.

The new doors and windows of the church have already been installed, its pews are being brought, the façade is completely restored, and the coating works are coming to an end.

The reconstruction of this church is funded by the donations from the faithful among the Armenian community of Aleppo. At least 150,000 people have contributed to the reconstruction of this cathedral.