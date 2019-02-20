News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 20
USD
487.5
EUR
551.07
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.5
EUR
551.07
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
Armenian church blown up in Aleppo to reopen in spring
Armenian church blown up in Aleppo to reopen in spring
Region:Diaspora, Middle East
Theme: Society

After the reconstruction, the first Divine Liturgy at the Armenian Cathedral of the Holy Forty Martyrs in Aleppo, Syria will be celebrated in late March or early April, RIA Novosti reported.

The ISIS militants had blown the Church up in 2015.

“Nearly 70 percent of the building was destroyed,” engineer Garbis Tamassian said, in particular.

The new doors and windows of the church have already been installed, its pews are being brought, the façade is completely restored, and the coating works are coming to an end.

The reconstruction of this church is funded by the donations from the faithful among the Armenian community of Aleppo. At least 150,000 people have contributed to the reconstruction of this cathedral.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pope Francis meets with UAE leadership
Pope was welcomed by Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed...
 Pope Francis arrives in UAE for first ever visit by pontiff
He was greeted by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed…
 New Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan appointed
Reportedly, for the first time in Israeli history, an Arab Christian has been appointed to the post of ambassador...
 Pope defrocks two bishops over sexual abuse allegations
The Vatican named the two men as Francisco José Cox Huneeus, 84, who was archbishop emeritus of the city of La Serena...
 Pope Francis sends letter to Armenian Mekhitarist Congregation
A letter from Pope Francis was read at the conclusion of celebrations marking 300 years from the foundation of the Armenian Mekhitarist Congregation…
 Pope Francis accepts McCarrick resignation as cardinal
The Vatican said in a statement that McCarrick had sent a request for resignation…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos