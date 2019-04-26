Armenian minister says Armenia has less shadow economy

There is less shadow economy in Armenia, and any statement stating the opposite must be substantiated.

This is what Armenia’s Minister of Economic Development and Investments Tigran Khachatryan told journalists during the first International Conference of Women’s Entrepreneurship held in Yerevan today.

According to Khachatryan, anyone can make a statement, but it has to be somewhat substantiated. To bring up an example and prove that there is less shadow economy, Khachatryan assured that the government has managed to bring nearly 40,000 jobs out of shadow economy over the past year following the velvet revolution.