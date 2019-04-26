Armenia Defense Minister: No offer for purchase of arms from US yet

Armenia hasn’t received any offer for purchase of arms from the US. This is what Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan told journalists today as he touched upon the observation that, during his visit to Armenia, National Security Advisor of the United States John Bolton had remarked that the US can sell arms to Armenia.
“I still haven’t received any offer. The Ministry of Defense is exploring the market from the perspectives of quality, type and prices,” Tonoyan emphasized.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that during a visit to Yerevan in the fall of 2018, John Bolton had called on Armenia to renounce ‘historical clichés’ and emphasized that the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia could assume leadership for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict following the parliamentary elections and remarked that Armenia can also purchase arms from the US.