Missing Poland tourist is found in Yerevan
Missing Poland tourist is found in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Polish tourist who had gone missing in the Republic of Armenia (RA) has been found in capital city Yerevan.

He was detected by Vardan Movsisyan, a person who had seen the respective announcement which the Polish Embassy in Yerevan had disseminated.

Movsisyan posted a selfie with this Polish citizen on his Facebook page, and attached a comment.

“As you know, a Polish citizen was missing,” he wrote. “I saw [him] by chance, called the embassy of Poland. He spoke; everything fell into place. Then they called back from the embassy in several minutes. [They] asked who he was with. I said it was a normal car, a clean driver; he left the impression of a normal man. The ambassador’s assistant, by the name of Anna, responds to me: ‘All of you are normal people.’ She was saying [that] about all proud citizens of the RA, as a whole. you made my day An from Polish embassy.”

As reported earlier, Polish citizen Daniel Owczarek had gone missing in Armenia.

Poland tourist goes missing in Armenia
