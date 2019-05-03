Missing Poland tourist is found in Yerevan

The Polish tourist who had gone missing in the Republic of Armenia (RA) has been found in capital city Yerevan.
He was detected by Vardan Movsisyan, a person who had seen the respective announcement which the Polish Embassy in Yerevan had disseminated.
Movsisyan posted a selfie with this Polish citizen on his Facebook page, and attached a comment.
“As you know, a Polish citizen was missing,” he wrote. “I saw [him] by chance, called the embassy of Poland. He spoke; everything fell into place. Then they called back from the embassy in several minutes. [They] asked who he was with. I said it was a normal car, a clean driver; he left the impression of a normal man. The ambassador’s assistant, by the name of Anna, responds to me: ‘All of you are normal people.’ She was saying [that] about all proud citizens of the RA, as a whole. you made my day An from Polish embassy.”
As reported earlier, Polish citizen Daniel Owczarek had gone missing in Armenia.