Bright Armenia Party, as before, is against proposed structure of government
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – As before, the Bright Armenia Party (BAP) is against the new version of the government-proposed structure.

“Bright Armenia” National Assembly faction member Ani Samsonyan stated the aforesaid at Tuesday’s NA session, and during the second-reading debates on the package of bills on making amendments and addenda to the law on the structure and activities of the country’s government and to the attached laws.

In her words, the inability of bringing the country’s power structures under parliamentary oversight has neutralized all previous excuses by the ruling alliance.

“Your new culture of accepting the opposition’s proposals is, of course, welcoming,” Samsonyan added. “But, perhaps, it’s still not convincing.”
