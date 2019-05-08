German tourist found dead in Armenia

A tourist from Germany was found dead in Armenia.
Police are preparing a report on the death of this person who was transferred to the Vedi town hospital already dead, according to shamshyan.com.
On May 4, the police officers, who were dispatched to this hospital based on the call received from this medical facility, found out that this person was German citizen Günther Karl-Heinz Schmidt, 70.
Also, they found out that he was taken to the hospital from Khor Virap Monastic Complex, and already dead.
The police reported this incident to the German Embassy in Armenia.
As per the source, this man was a tourist.
According to preliminary information, there were no traces of violence on the body, and this person might have died suddenly.