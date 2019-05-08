Slovakia ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

Slovakia has ratified the Armenia-European Union (EU) Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Former Armenian Ambassador to Slovakia and the Czech Republic, currently Armenia’ s Ambassador to Ukraine Tigran Seiranian, informed this on Facebook.
Until now, 13 countries—Armenia, Denmark, Estonia, Great Britain, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxemburg, Malta, Poland, Romania, Germany, and Finland—had ratified the Armenia- EU CEPA.
Fifteen EU countries, however, have not yet ratified this document.