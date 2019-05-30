News
Thursday
May 30
USD
480.27
EUR
535.16
RUB
7.4
Armenia Public Services Regulatory Commission candidate on electricity tariff
Armenia Public Services Regulatory Commission candidate on electricity tariff
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

There are no offers yet, but we are holding discussions and collaborating with Gazprom Armenia.

This is what one of the member candidates of the Public Services Regulatory Commission Seda Shahinyan said during consideration of the election of the member candidates at the National Assembly today, responding to the question from Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly (representing the Prosperous Armenia Party) Vahe Enfiajyan who asked whether the Commission has discussed new tariffs for natural gas, water and electricity.

As far as the water tariff is concerned, Shahinyan said the tariffs set by the Veolia Water Company are corrected objectively every year and that this is a requirement in the management contract.

Talking about the electricity tariff, Shahinyan said the tariff will be reviewed starting from February 1, 2020.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
