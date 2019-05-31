Armenia embassy in Netherlands: Weightlifter Daluzyan has been helicoptered to hospital

The Embassy of Armenia in the Netherlands has informed that Armenian citizen weightlifter Mel (Meline) Daluzyan, who was wounded in a robbery attack, has been helicoptered to a hospital.

“According to information at the embassy’s disposal, he will spend a few more days in the hospital,” the embassy statement also reads.

Daluzyan is a two time European champion and world bronze medalist weightlifter who represented Armenia.

A friend of his had informed on Facebook that two masked persons, armed with a knife, on Thursday afternoon had tried to rob the cash register of a supermarket in downtown Amsterdam, threatening the supermarket clerk. And Daluzyan was stabbed when he had come to the aid of this clerk.

