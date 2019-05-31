News
Friday
May 31
News
Armenia embassy in Netherlands: Weightlifter Daluzyan has been helicoptered to hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Embassy of Armenia in the Netherlands has informed that Armenian citizen weightlifter Mel (Meline) Daluzyan, who was wounded in a robbery attack, has been helicoptered to a hospital. 

“According to information at the embassy’s disposal, he will spend a few more days in the hospital,” the embassy statement also reads.

Daluzyan is a two time European champion and world bronze medalist weightlifter who represented Armenia.

A friend of his had informed on Facebook that two masked persons, armed with a knife, on Thursday afternoon had tried to rob the cash register of a supermarket in downtown Amsterdam, threatening the supermarket clerk. And Daluzyan was stabbed when he had come to the aid of this clerk.

Armenia former European weightlifting champion is stabbed in Amsterdam
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
