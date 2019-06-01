Performance of students who use twitter to study drops by up to 40%

According to recent Italian research scientists, the use of Twitter drops the students’ performance, Daily Mail reported.
According to scientists, due to the use of this platform, the test results of high school students are reduced by 25-40%.
Experts say that the drop was most noticeable among higher-achieving students, and that the use of social networking sites had impaired their performance.
According to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, his firm is responsible for 'building a systemic framework to help encourage healthier debate, conversations, and critical thinking.'
However, a study proved what many people claim: social networks are not the best place for advanced discussions.
Researchers from the Catholic University of Sacred Heart in Milan studied the performance of about 1,500 students attending 70 Italian high schools in 2016–2018.
“The text - The Late Mattia Pascal - satirises issues of self-knowledge and self-destruction.
Half of the students were encouraged to discuss and analyse the text on Twitter, with lecturers adding their own responses to enliven the debate. The remaining 50 per cent used more traditional classroom-based seminars to pour over the work. Those who used Twitter suffered the drop in performance when it came time for tests,” the source noted.