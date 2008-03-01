News
News
First murder suspect under March 1, 2008 case arrested
First murder suspect under March 1, 2008 case arrested
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

On June 4, 2019, Gegham Petrosyan, who was Deputy Commander of the Police Troops of the Republic of Armenia as of March 1, 2008, was arrested. He is suspected of committing a criminal offense (provided for by part of Article 104 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia) — intentionally killing Zakar Hovhannisyan by use of a firearm — within the scope of the criminal case which is related to the events that took place in Yerevan on March 1-2, 2008 and which is being investigated by the Special Investigation Service of the Republic of Armenia, reports the news service of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia.

The preliminary investigation continues.

This is the first arrest under the suspicion of murder in relation to the case of the events of March 1, 2008 to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
