Armenian Finance Minister: 5.2% economic growth recorded in 2018

An economic growth of 5.2% was recorded in 2018, Armenian Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan said on Wednesday.

According to him, for the forecast, a growth indicator of 4.5% was used.

“It should be noted that this happened when the world economy grew by only 3.6%, the EU economy - by 2.1%, and the average growth rate in the EEU countries was 2.5%,” he added.

At the same time, he noted that the main share of economic growth is accounted for by an increase in the quality of services provided. The head of the Finance Ministry explained that of the 5.2% economic growth, 4.8% is due to the service sector.

“Expectations regarding previous areas cannot be marked as desirable on our part. But everything suggests that the declared goals have no alternative. We should make efforts to change the structure of the economy, but unfortunately for us in 2018 we have only what we have,” he noted.