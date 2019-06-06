MFA: Deepening of cooperation with EU is one of Armenia’s major foreign policy goals

YEREVAN. – Deepening of cooperation with the European Union (EU) and its member countries is one of the major foreign policy objectives of Armenia, and this is reflected also on the program of the government.

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Thursday stated about the aforesaid at the discussion on the report of the execution of the 2018 State Budget, during the respective meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration.

In his words, ever since the independence of Armenia—in 1991, cooperation with the EU has considerably contributed to the development of economic, judicial, and some other domains in the country.

Also, the FM stressed the importance of the signing—in November 2017—of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU, and said thanks to which a new phase of cooperation has begun between them.

Furthermore, Mnatsakanyan attached the importance to this document’s ratification by all EU member countries.