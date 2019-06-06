News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 06
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
MFA: Deepening of cooperation with EU is one of Armenia’s major foreign policy goals
MFA: Deepening of cooperation with EU is one of Armenia’s major foreign policy goals
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Deepening of cooperation with the European Union (EU) and its member countries is one of the major foreign policy objectives of Armenia, and this is reflected also on the program of the government.

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Thursday stated about the aforesaid at the discussion on the report of the execution of the 2018 State Budget, during the respective meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration.

In his words, ever since the independence of Armenia—in 1991, cooperation with the EU has considerably contributed to the development of economic, judicial, and some other domains in the country.

Also, the FM stressed the importance of the signing—in November 2017—of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU, and said thanks to which a new phase of cooperation has begun between them.

Furthermore, Mnatsakanyan attached the importance to this document’s ratification by all EU member countries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MP: Some European countries have doubts about visa liberalization with Armenia
The European associates are regularly informed about the current situation…
 MFA: Visa liberalization with EU is among first on Armenia agenda
Armenia always calls on the EU to be guided by the precept of assessment of merit in terms of each and every country, separately, and not to draw parallels…
 FM: EU will allocate €65mn assistance to Armenia in 2019
The European Union assistance will increase in the current year…
 Armenian FM: Second meeting of EU Partnership Council to be held next week
“The road map was approved by the decision of the Armenian Prime Minister…
 EU, China not interested in creating mechanisms against US sanctions
Washington can fine such businesses and people if they carry out part of their calculations in the US…
Armenia Parliament Speaker participates in 4th Summit of Parliament Speakers of Central and Eastern Europe
During the last several years, this format is a peculiar platform by...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos