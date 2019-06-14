Criminal case opened into Karabakh army soldier’s murder by Azerbaijan armed forces

The Investigation Committee of Armenia initiated a criminal case on the fact of the murder of soldier Artyom Khachatryan by the Azerbaijani armed forces, Investigative Committee’s press service reported.
According to the source, a criminal case was initiated under paragraph 13 of Part 2 of Article 104.
Artyom Khachatryan (born in 1999), a soldier of the Karabakh Defense Army, was fatally wounded in fire by Azerbaijani side at a military outpost in the northern direction of the line of contact at around 5:05 p.m. Thursday.
Military serviceman Artyom Khachatryan, who was killed in Artsakh by a shot fired by the adversary today, was from the Malishka village of Vayots Dzor Province of the Republic of Armenia and was going to be demobilized in 20 days.