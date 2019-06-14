News
Criminal case opened into Karabakh army soldier’s murder by Azerbaijan armed forces
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

The Investigation Committee of Armenia initiated a criminal case on the fact of the murder of soldier Artyom Khachatryan by the Azerbaijani armed forces, Investigative Committee’s press service reported.

According to the source, a criminal case was initiated under paragraph 13 of Part 2 of Article 104.

Artyom Khachatryan (born in 1999), a soldier of the Karabakh Defense Army, was fatally wounded in fire by Azerbaijani side at a military outpost in the northern direction of the line of contact at around 5:05 p.m. Thursday.

Military serviceman Artyom Khachatryan, who was killed in Artsakh by a shot fired by the adversary today, was from the Malishka village of Vayots Dzor Province of the Republic of Armenia and was going to be demobilized in 20 days.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
