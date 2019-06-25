Armenia police establish identity of person who stabbed Reformists Party board member

Police have established the identity of the person who stabbed board member of the Reformists Party of Armenia Armen Amirjanyan, reports Deputy Head of the News Department of the Police of Armenia Edgar Janoyan.

Janoyan added that police have apprehended a person, are clarifying the facts and conducting an investigation.

Member of the board of the Reformists Party Armen Amirjanyan was stabbed today at his parking space on Amiryan Street in Yerevan.

“A man approached him, told him to drive, cursed at and stabbed him,” leader of the Reformists Party Vahan Babayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Babayan said Armen was with his friend, was transferred to a hospital and was checked out after receiving first aid.