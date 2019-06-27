History of Yerevan 2800th Anniversary Park

The Yerevan 2800th Anniversary Park has already become a favorite place to go for the residents of Yerevan and the guests of the capital. It attracts all the generations, every day from young to old rush to enjoy the beautiful sceneries of the park and coolness of the fountains.

Let us remind you, that previously this area was a marginal part of the English Park. After the construction of the Italy Street in 2002 this site seemed to have turned into an island. Due to the lack of maintenance the area was in a poor condition and ceased to serve as a park area. There were only old and sick trees, obsolete and damaged benches, remains of destroyed and non-functioning fountains. It was in this area that in 2018-2019 the Yerevan 2800th Anniversary Park was constructed. It took half a year to create the project and another year and a half to complete the construction of the park. During the construction everything has been changed including the soil replacement.

The grand opening ceremony of the park that took place on 10 May, 2019, was attended by the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Mayor of Yerevan and numerous guests. The park was built with the financial support provided by the ″Vardanyan Family″ Charity Foundation. The author of the project is Karen Vardanyan. The amount of 5 million 300 thousand US dollars has been spent on the implementation of this project.

Besides the construction of the park, from 2019 on the ″Vardanyan Family″ Charity Foundation will also cover the expenses of care and maintenance of the park for a period of 99 years. The main precondition presented by the philanthropists Mikael and Karen Vardanyan to Yerevan Municipality is that the park must remain the property of the Yerevan community, and any business activity on the territory of the park must be banned.