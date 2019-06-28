News
Peskov: Putin, Trump held talks on Syria, China and disarmament
Peskov: Putin, Trump held talks on Syria, China and disarmament
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump discussed Syria and disarmament, the spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov, told reporters, TASS reported.

“The leaders talked about international affairs, Syria was also touched upon, the situation in Idlib was discussed as well as China, and they talked extensively on disarmament issues, issues of strategic stability,” he said.

According to him, the presidents "agreed that, through the relevant departments, Foreign Minister [of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov] and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, First Deputy Prime Minister Anton Siluanov and [US Treasury Secretary Stephen] Mnuchin will continue the discussion in a more specific way".
