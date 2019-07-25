Armenia FM, Georgia PM underscore promotion of new regional programs

Within the framework of his official visit to Georgia, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Wednesday met with Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze.

They touched upon several matters that are on the Armenian-Georgian agenda, and expressed a conviction that further active cooperation will contribute to the strengthening and expansion of cooperation between the two neighboring and friendly countries.

The interlocutors stressed the high level of Armenian-Georgian trade and economic relations, and noted that, for the dynamic development of these ties, it is indispensable to make joint efforts to use the existing huge potential, including through the promotion of new regional programs.

Mnatsakanyan and Bakhtadze positively assessed the productive cooperation between Armenia and Georgia within international organizations and at some other multilateral platforms. And in the context of the tenth anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership, they exchanged views on the future vision of this initiative and the steps to expand cooperation within this format.

The Armenian FM and the Georgian PM lauded the Georgian-Armenian community’s bridging role in the further rapprochement and strengthening of relations between the two friendly peoples.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Mamuka Bakhtadze exchanged views also on several regional matters, and highlighted the need for peace and stability in the region, as well as the importance of further respective cooperation between Armenia and Georgia.