News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 25
USD
475.94
EUR
529.72
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.94
EUR
529.72
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Armenia FM, Georgia PM underscore promotion of new regional programs
Armenia FM, Georgia PM underscore promotion of new regional programs
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Within the framework of his official visit to Georgia, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Wednesday met with Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze.

They touched upon several matters that are on the Armenian-Georgian agenda, and expressed a conviction that further active cooperation will contribute to the strengthening and expansion of cooperation between the two neighboring and friendly countries.

The interlocutors stressed the high level of Armenian-Georgian trade and economic relations, and noted that, for the dynamic development of these ties, it is indispensable to make joint efforts to use the existing huge potential, including through the promotion of new regional programs.

Mnatsakanyan and Bakhtadze positively assessed the productive cooperation between Armenia and Georgia within international organizations and at some other multilateral platforms. And in the context of the tenth anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership, they exchanged views on the future vision of this initiative and the steps to expand cooperation within this format.

The Armenian FM and the Georgian PM lauded the Georgian-Armenian community’s bridging role in the further rapprochement and strengthening of relations between the two friendly peoples.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Mamuka Bakhtadze exchanged views also on several regional matters, and highlighted the need for peace and stability in the region, as well as the importance of further respective cooperation between Armenia and Georgia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM on Armenian churches in Georgia
When asked if Armenia raises this issue in its...
 Armenia MFA: We are very satisfied with quite active dynamics in relations with Georgia
“Our agenda with Georgia is quite broad,” FM Mnatsakanyan said…
 Armenia FM on alternative route to Upper Lars highway: New phase of negotiations is approaching
But this matter concerns Russia and Georgia, first of all…
 Armenia FM on meeting with Georgian counterpart
We cooperate very well on several...
 Armenia FM meets his Georgian counterpart
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met on Wednesday…
 Georgian delegation introduced to Armenia State Revenue Committee's information systems
The representatives of the Department of Information Technologies of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos