French MPs urges for Turkish expulsion from NATO

France and the EU should impose sanctions on Ankara for its military operation in Syria, up to the suspension of Turkey’s membership in NATO. Such a call to the French authorities was made in a joint appeal by a group of six dozen MPs, which included representatives of eight political factions, TASS reported referring to Le Figaro.
Among these measures, MPs point to France and the EU on the need to initiate a process to suspend Turkey’s membership in NATO, as its actions jeopardize overall security. Also, French MPs are demanding to adopt economic sanctions against Turkey, similar to those that were adopted against Russia. The MPs also insist that Paris and Brussels should seek a cessation of all negotiations regarding Turkey’s accession to the EU, which now seems unlikely, as well as a cessation of any financial assistance to this country.
The EU and France, the MPs say, are obliged to make all necessary efforts to as soon as possible to achieve the cessation of Turkey's aggression war.