1 protester killed, 50 injured in Iraq protests
1 protester killed, 50 injured in Iraq protests
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Iraqi security forces killed one protester and injured over 50 people amid protests, Reuters reported.

Over 250 people have been killed in clashes with security forces since the protests began on October 1, and ultimately led to the worst riots in Iraq after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s political elite is embraced by a power struggle that has intensified over the demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, but protesters said this would not be enough. They require a complete change of government.

Demonstrators flooded the center of Baghdad.

Protests also take place in seven other provinces, mainly in the southern Shiite center.

State television reported that President Barham Salih will soon deliver an important speech.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
