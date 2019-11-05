Armenia PM receives Greece President

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today met with President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos who is in Armenia on an official visit, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that Pavlopoulos’s visit to Armenia would contribute to the development and expansion of the fraternal ties between Greece and Armenia. “The interstate relations between our countries and the relations between our peoples are at a very high level, and I hope we are able to establish more effective economic cooperation. In January, Yerevan will be hosting the first Armenia-Greece-Cyprus summit, which is a major event that will make our relations more favorable.

I would especially like to emphasize that Armenia has a special attitude towards Greece, and our people highly appreciate and remember Greece’s official recognition of the Armenian Genocide in 1996. I would like to state that in 2015, the Parliament of Armenia also officially recognized the Greek and Assyrian genocides.

Once again, I would like to welcome you to Armenia and express my satisfaction with your visit. I am certain that this will convey new and better dynamics to the relations between our countries,” Prime Minister Pashinyan stated.

Prokopis Pavlopoulos expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the cordial reception and noted the following: “During our meeting in Beijing, I promised you that I would visit Armenia in the course of one year, and I am very happy that I was able to fulfill my promise.

Greece particularly welcomes the efforts that Armenia and the Armenian people are making for international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. I am happy that Armenia has recognized the Greek and Assyrian genocides. I am also very happy for and welcome the trilateral cooperation of Armenia, Greece and Cyprus. I am certain that the trilateral cooperation can benefit each country and be effective and can also be effective for Armenia’s cooperation with the European Union.”

Afterwards, the parties touched upon bilateral and multilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the cooperation between Armenia and the European Union. Prime Minister Pashinyan attached importance to Greece’s ratification of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement as soon as possible. Pashinyan also extended thanks to Greece for its balanced position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and highly appreciated the bilateral cooperation in the military sector.