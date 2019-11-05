Greece President: Turkey has to come to grips with past and apologize

Turkey has to come to grips with its past, be brought to justice and apologize. This is what President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos declared during his joint press conference with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today, touching upon the genocides of the Armenians and Pontic Greeks.
“We remember the Armenian Genocide and the genocide of Pontic Greeks. We are glad that the US House of Representatives recognized the Armenian Genocide. I would like to thank the Parliament of Armenia for recognizing the genocide of Pontic Greeks,” he stated, reminding that in 1996 the Parliament of Greece also recognized the Armenian Genocide, proclaiming April 24th as the Day of Remembrance of Armenian Genocide Victims and criminalizing denial of the Armenian Genocide.
The Greek president also touched upon the cooperation between the diasporas of the two nations and added that he actively interacts with the Armenian community of Greece.
President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos is in Armenia on an official visit.