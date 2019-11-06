News
Greece president touched by Armenian manuscripts at Matenadaran
Greece president touched by Armenian manuscripts at Matenadaran
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos and First Lady Vlasia Pavlopoulo visited Yerevan’s Matenadaran, the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts, Armenpress agency reported.

Minister of Environment Erik Grigoryan accompanied the Greek President and First Lady.

President Pavlopoulos toured the institute and then shared his impressions with reporters.

He said Matenadaran is a very valuable museum.

“It represents not only Armenian, but universal culture. We see the path of Armenian language, Armenian scripts, how impressive it is. What we saw here is a big contribution in universal human culture. The Armenian language, Armenian writers contributed to Greek literature being translated. This museum is of great importance. In this sense I think Matenadaran is a center of mankind’s culture. I was touched by the big manuscript which your ancestors saved from destruction during the genocide. They did everything to save the manuscripts from those atrocities,” he said, referring to the Armenian Genocide. “This shows the Armenian people’s power”, he said.
