Ukraine, France presidents agree to involve French experts to decode black boxes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed with President of France Emmanuel Macron on the involvement of French experts in deciphering the “black boxes” of the plane that crashed in Iran.
Emmanuel Macron has pledged to facilitate a comprehensive investigation into the disaster and bringing those responsible for the crime to justice.
He informed that France had already started a formal procedure initiating a relevant international investigation at ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization).
In addition, the parties agreed to hold a trilateral phone call in the Ukraine - France - Germany format in the near future.