Armenia media organizations urge government to repeal 23, 24, 25 and 26 provisions of decision on state of emergency

YEREVAN. – Several Armenia-based media organizations protested against the provisions of the state of emergency that regulate the dissemination of information.
“We have expressed, and in various formats, our negative opinion on the provisions regulating the dissemination of information in the Government's decision on declaring a state of emergency in the Republic of Armenia.
As these provisions have entered into force, we note that their use is ineffective, disproportionate, inconsistent with the principle of reasonableness, and is not in public interest amid pandemic,” the organizations said in an open letter addressed to the government.
The media organizations call on the government and commandant’s office to immediately repeal 23, 24, 25 and 26 provisions of the government’s N298 decision to declare a state of emergency as of March 16.
They also called to draft new regulations for dissemination of information that will clarify possible restrictions, will contribute to media’s commitment to professional norms, and will ensure effective partnership between the state agencies and media.
Media representatives expressed willingness to provide assistance.
The open letter was signed by Yerevan Press Club, Media Initiatives Center, Freedom of Information Center, Public Journalism Club, Committee to Protect Freedom of Expression, Asparez Journalists’ Club, Media Diversity Institute – Armenia, Journalists for the Future NGO, Journalists for Human Rights NGO , Goris Press Club and Rule of Law NGO.