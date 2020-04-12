Artsakh presidential candidate: Elections are the least risky

Elections are the least risky, Artsakh’s presidential candidate Arayik Harutyunyan said on Sunday on the air, commenting on the issue of concern over the second round of elections amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“From the point of view of infection, our daily contacts, and ordinary life are more dangerous than elections, during which the rules are respected,” he said.
Nevertheless, Harutyunyan called the elderly and citizens with health problems not to vote.
The second round of elections in Artsakh is scheduled for April 14. The voters will make their choice between Arayik Harutyunyan and Masis Mayilyan. Mayilyan has already urged citizens not to participate in the elections during the pandemic. He also refused to participate in today's TV debates.