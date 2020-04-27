Armenia Ombudsman on freedom of expression in the country

Offense, the situation on the Internet and hatred are the first things that come to mind when we talk about freedom of expression. This is what Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan stated during a discussion on the annual report on the activities of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia and the protection of human rights and freedoms held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Human Rights Protection and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia today.
“Of course, the situation is troubling, and there is especially a lot of aggression from fake users and groups. There is almost no healthy discussion on any issue. Even when there are two viewpoints, the groups use swear words and offend each other.
I call on citizens to not become engaged in such discussions because they are dangerous in that they can present a danger in real life. There was a case when a citizen had mocked a woman online, the woman’s relatives had found the citizen and had used force to settle a score with the citizen,” he said.
According to him, this creates obstacles for journalists as well since a journalist is often identified with the person from whom a journalist can take an interview and who can target the journalist.