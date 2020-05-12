Opposition Bright Armenia Party: Violence used in parliament will continue to go uncondemned

YEREVAN. – Today, the MPs of the halls of power who crush heads, cut throats, and hit from behind will continue to use the country's number-one pulpit and threaten us from behind with weapons and armor. Edmon Marukyan, leader of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and its parliamentary faction, wrote about this on his Facebook page.
"The violence used in parliament will continue to go uncondemned, and those who used it—unpunished," he added.
To note, on May 8, a scuffle took place in the National Assembly between Edmon Marukyan and Sasun Mikaelyan, an MP of the ruling My Step bloc, which led to a mass brawl in the legislature.