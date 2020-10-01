Human rights activists report sending of mercenaries from Syria to Karabakh conflict zone

With the support of Ankara, Turkish private military companies select mercenaries in Syria and transfer them to the Karabakh conflict zone to take part in hostilities on the Azerbaijani side. This was reported by the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), RBC reports.

SOHR has registered at least 850 such militants transferred to Azerbaijan. It had reported on Tuesday that their number was 320, but in one day another 520 people were brought to the conflict zone. When they were sent to Azerbaijan, their main task was to protect certain facilities; but as a result, they were involved in hostilities.

Citing its sources, SOHR reports that the majority of these mercenaries are of Turkmen descent. Arab factions supporting Ankara, however, have refused to provide militants.

According to SOHR, three of these mercenaries who fought on the Azerbaijani side have already been killed during the fighting in the Karabakh conflict zone.