Friday
October 02
Over 30 US Congress members introduce bipartisan resolution condemning Azerbaijan aggression
Over 30 US Congress members introduce bipartisan resolution condemning Azerbaijan aggression
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

More than 30 US Congress members have introduced a bipartisan resolution condemning Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and criticizing Turkey's intervention in this conflict.

The measure was introduced by bipartisan members of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, including Reps. Jackie Speier, Adam Schiff , Frank Pallone, Gus Bilirakis, and 32 other members, The Hill reported.

The resolution condemns Azerbaijan for instigating fighting that broke out on the border with Artsakh.

Also, the congressional lawmakers called out Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev for “increasingly aggressive rhetoric and destabilizing actions,” and cited reports in The Guardian that Baku’s assault on Nagorno-Karabakh may be “part of an organized military operation.”

The lawmakers’ resolution echoes calls by the international community for both sides to observe a ceasefire and return to negotiations under the OSCE Minsk Group.

They also condemn Turkey’s interference in the fighting.
