Vazgen Manukyan, Bright Armenia opposition party leader meet, discuss ways to get out of situation

Representatives of the Bright Armenia opposition party and the Movement for Homeland Salvation met late in the evening yesterday.
Among the attendees were leader of Bright Armenia Party Edmon Marukyan, secretary of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Gevorg Gorgisyan, the Movement’s candidate for Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan and representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Ishkhan Saghatelyan.
The situation created in Armenia and the possible ways to get out of the situation were discussed during the meeting, and the participants agreed to continue the meetings.