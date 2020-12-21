Putin refers to Russian peacekeepers as guarantee for security in Nagorno-Karabakh

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin says Russian peacekeepers have become the guarantor of security in Nagorno-Karabakh and are putting their lives on the line to restore peace in the region, RIA Novosti reported.

“On November 10, Russian peacekeepers started accomplishing the most difficult mission in Nagorno-Karabakh. Their presence has become a guarantee for implementation of the agreements on cessation of hostilities,” Putin said during the enlarged session of the Advisory Board of the Ministry of Defense today.

Putin clarified that Russian peacekeepers are doing a lot to improve the humanitarian situation, help refugees, demine territories, restore social infrastructures and preserve historical and religious monuments.