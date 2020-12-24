News
Armenian opposition's protest ends, sitting strike continues
Armenian opposition's protest ends, sitting strike continues
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Armenian opposition’s demonstrations for today are over, but citizens continue their sitting strike in tents pitched at Republic Square.

The opposition had announced Wednesday that they will block the government building Thursday to prevent PM Pashinyan and other members of the Cabinet from entering the building and holding a Cabinet session.

This morning, citizens encircled the government building to not let Nikol Pashinyan and Cabinet members enter the building and hold a session. Nevertheless, government officials managed to enter the building, and the session was held.

Later, citizens marched to the building of the Prosecutor General’s Office where they demanded that the Prosecutor General institute a criminal case and detain Pashinyan.

During the protest in front of the government building, the demonstrators were chanting “Nikol Traitor, “Armenia Without Nikol” and “Shame”. They also threw eggs at the building.

As reported earlier, the police had formed a human chain—in several rows—in front of the main building of the government since Thursday morning, and they are wearing helmets and holding shields.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
