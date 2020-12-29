News
Turkish defense minister confirms sending military to Azerbaijan
Turkish defense minister confirms sending military to Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The general and 35 more officers of the Turkish armed forces will serve in the joint center with Russia to control the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, Turkish defense minister Hulusi Akar noted.

After the completion of the construction and launch of the joint center, our general and 35 officers will start serving, the Anadolu agency reported referring to the minister.

Hulusi Akar also confirmed that the Turkish servicemen who will be involved in the work of the Russian-Turkish center have already left for Azerbaijan.
