157 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
157 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 157 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 162,288 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, two more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,931 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 561, the total respective number so far is 149,873, and the number of people currently being treated is 8,782—which is a drop by 408 in one day.

And 1,025 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 609,930 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
