Congress members call for allocation of over $100mn in US aid for Armenia, Artsakh

The Congressional Armenian Caucus is calling for over $100 million in U.S. aid to Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) following Turkey and Azerbaijan’s devastating attacks last year, reported the Armenian National Committee of America.
The “Dear Colleague” letter circulated by Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Jackie Speier (D-CA) and Vice-Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) included the following budgetary requests:
— Robust funding to directly aid the Armenian people of Nagorno-Karabakh to recover and rebuild, including urgently needed housing, food security, water and sanitation, medical and refugee assistance, rehabilitation, and infrastructure needs.
— $2 million for Conventional Weapons Destruction programs in Nagorno-Karabakh.
— $100 million for economic, governance, rule of law, and security assistance to Armenia through State Department and USAID accounts.
— the suspension of all U.S. security assistance for Azerbaijan until it has been verified to have ceased all attacks against Armenia and Artsakh.