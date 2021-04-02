News
1,116 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
1,116 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 1,116 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 194,852 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 19 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,552 cases.

Four more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 904 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 864, the total respective number so far is 174,545, and the number of people currently being treated is 15,851—which is an increase by 229 in one day.

And 4,830 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 864,876 such tests have been performed to date.
