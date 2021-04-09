1,029 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 1,029 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 201,158 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, 22 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,697 cases.
Four more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 944 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,117, the total respective number so far is 180,160, and the number of people currently being treated is 16,357—which is a drop by 114 in one day.
And 4,589 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 894,461 such tests have been performed to date.