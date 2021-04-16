Why fire breaks out in Yerevan hospital?

Today, at dawn, a fire broke out in one of the hospital rooms of the Heratsi hospital. According to the initial theory, a violation by a patient of the hospital safety procedure was registered, the fire broke out because of a cigarette. Chief of staff of Yerevan State Medical University, Shushan Danielyan, on Friday wrote this on Facebook.
"Before the arrival of the relevant specialists, the [hospital’s] medical staff tried to put out the fire, as a result of which the doctor of the department injured his hand, the citizen who violated the safety procedure was taken to the Burn Center.
As a result of the work by the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire was put out, and there is no other affected except the [aforesaid] doctor and the patient," Danielyan added.
Large fire breaks out at Yerevan hospital, 11 patients evacuated