News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 17
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Why fire breaks out in Yerevan hospital?
Why fire breaks out in Yerevan hospital?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Today, at dawn, a fire broke out in one of the hospital rooms of the Heratsi hospital. According to the initial theory, a violation by a patient of the hospital safety procedure was registered, the fire broke out because of a cigarette. Chief of staff of Yerevan State Medical University, Shushan Danielyan, on Friday wrote this on Facebook.

"Before the arrival of the relevant specialists, the [hospital’s] medical staff tried to put out the fire, as a result of which the doctor of the department injured his hand, the citizen who violated the safety procedure was taken to the Burn Center.

As a result of the work by the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire was put out, and there is no other affected except the [aforesaid] doctor and the patient," Danielyan added.

Large fire breaks out at Yerevan hospital, 11 patients evacuated
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
World Weightlifting Champion Simon Martirosyan charged
In relation to him, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of recognizance not to leave the place...
 Seven-month pregnant woman found dead at home in Armenia village
Police are preparing a report on this incident…
 Tbilisi: Hostage-taker in Bank of Georgia detained
He added that an investigation was launched into the fact...
 8 people die in Indianapolis shooting
Several more people were injured and hospitalized...
 Large fire breaks out at Yerevan hospital, 11 patients evacuated
And there are injured…
 Karabakh ex-Security Council secretary causes AMD 100,000,000 damage to state, criminal case instituted
The particular article of the Criminal Code of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos